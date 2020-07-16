Diana Sue Keithley
Georgetown - Diana Sue Keithley, 76 years of age passed away July 11, 2020 at her home in Georgetown, IN. She was born November 7, 1943 in New Albany, IN to the late Leon and Ruth (Wheatley) Adams and was a loving wife, mother and coach.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years Urbie Keithley, children Stacy Doss and Shannon D. Johnson, siblings Ron (Carol) Adams, Jackie Braun, David Adams and Debbie Adwell, grandchildren, Aidan Doss, Myles Johnson and Dakota Johnson.
No service. In lieu of flowers, donations are made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
