Diane Bauer Summers
Louisville - Diane Bauer Summers, 64, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born in Louisville, KY, the first born daughter to Kenneth Lee Bauer, Sr. and Theresa Dorothy Bauer who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Presentation Academy and worked for Air Hydro Power in Louisville. She was an amazing woman who lived life to the fullest. If she wasn't on the golf course, you could find her riding her motorcycle or at home jamming on her electric guitar. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. She enjoyed her family beach vacations with Dwight and her boys as well as her many golf trips. She began playing volleyball in grade school which continued into her adult life. Diane had the gift of a great sense of humor - she never met a stranger. She was truly the life of the party and will be missed by many. She was a wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her devoted husband Dwight Summers, sons Matthew Summers and Nicholas Summers. She is also survived by her sisters Terri Alsup (Geoff) and Patti Bauer; brothers Kerry Bauer, Ken Bauer (Debbie Skaggs), and Kevin Bauer (Vickie). Nieces Alex Alsup and Kayla Bauer, and nephews Dane Alsup and Kade Bauer. Her mother-in-law Joanne Summers, sisters-in-law Becky Grizz and Melissa Douglas, and brothers-in-law Timothy Summers and Jeffrey Summers also survive.
The love that remains here on earth for Diane is abundant. She had many friends throughout Louisville who will miss her deeply.
A celebration of Diane's life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy to Diane's favorite charity, .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020