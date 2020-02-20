|
|
Diane Betty Flowers Brown
Crestwood - of Crestwood, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
She was a retired Loan Manager for Liberty National Bank.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin J Brown; parents, Billie A. and Norma Capps Flowers; sister, Debra Flowers.
Survivors include her daughter, Melissa LeeAnne Flowers (Kenny Stivers), grandchildren, Christopher Beclkey (Olivia), Kara Beckley and Jacob Burba; great grandchildren, Scarlett Beckley and Kyson Beckley; sister, Montie Flowers (J.C.); uncles, Clarence Capps and Keith Capps; aunts, Faye Swanner (Larry) and Betty Capps.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 PM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with visitation from 10 AM until service time on Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020