Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
Diane Betty Flowers Brown

Diane Betty Flowers Brown Obituary
Diane Betty Flowers Brown

Crestwood - of Crestwood, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

She was a retired Loan Manager for Liberty National Bank.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin J Brown; parents, Billie A. and Norma Capps Flowers; sister, Debra Flowers.

Survivors include her daughter, Melissa LeeAnne Flowers (Kenny Stivers), grandchildren, Christopher Beclkey (Olivia), Kara Beckley and Jacob Burba; great grandchildren, Scarlett Beckley and Kyson Beckley; sister, Montie Flowers (J.C.); uncles, Clarence Capps and Keith Capps; aunts, Faye Swanner (Larry) and Betty Capps.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 PM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with visitation from 10 AM until service time on Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
