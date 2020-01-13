Resources
Louisville - 80, of Louisville passed peacefully on January 12. Diane, lovingly referred to as "The Helmet" was born October 16, 1939 to the late John and Lucille Chumbley. She was a tenacious and studious daughter and student, completing 6 masters' degrees. She gave back to the community through her work with at-risk youth and second chance adults. She fiercely loved her family and sports.

Diane is survived by her children; Lisa (Patti) and John (Melissa). Grandchildren; Frank (Tiffany) Thomas (Lillian), Katherine (Josh), Jessica (Stan), Maddy and Sam. Great Granddaughter; Vada.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
