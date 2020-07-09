1/1
Diane E. Clay Kent
Diane E. Clay Kent

Louisville - 71, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

She was a member of Broadway Temple AME Zion Church, and employee for 40 years at the Army Corp Engineers.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Hood.

She is survived by her special niece and caregiver, Donna Carter; nephews, Charles, Melvin Jr., Keith, Tony, and Rodney Carter.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Friday, July 17, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
A. D. Porter & Sons
JUL
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
A. D. Porter & Sons
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
