Diane E. Clay Kent
Louisville - 71, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
She was a member of Broadway Temple AME Zion Church, and employee for 40 years at the Army Corp Engineers.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Hood.
She is survived by her special niece and caregiver, Donna Carter; nephews, Charles, Melvin Jr., Keith, Tony, and Rodney Carter.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Friday, July 17, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.