Diane Frazier
1941 - 2020
Diane Frazier

Louisville - Diane E. Frazier, 79, of Louisville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. Born on July 27th, 1941 in Louisville, Kentucky. Diane earned a Masters Degree from the University of Louisville and dedicated her entire career as a JCPS school teacher for over 32 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling and being thoughtful of others.

She will be joining her parents, Nicholas J. Evola and Lucille Knight Evola and her brother Nicholas J. Evola Jr. She is survived by her sister Suzanne Jameson, two sons and three grandchildren.

She will be forever remembered for the love and affection she shared with her family, zest for life, creative ideas and her sense of humor!

In lieu of gifts, we ask that you make donations to your favorite charity in Diane's name, and that you spend quality time with your loved ones.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
