Louisville - Diane Giannini Evans, age 73, of Louisville, passed away August 5, 2020 at Norton's Women and Children's Hospital in St. Matthews. She was born at the Naval hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, where her father, a navy doctor, was stationed. As a child, her family lived in San Diego, Norfolk and Memphis prior to settling permanently in Louisville. Diane graduated from Waggener High School and received both her BA and MA degrees from the University of Louisville. She taught school in the Jefferson County system for many years and became a certified Reading Recovery teacher prior to her retirement. She was an active partner in the family's business, Evans Monument Company. She and her family have been members of Christ Church United Methodist in Louisville for many years. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. John T. Giannini and Eula Marquis, and a sister, Donna McLeod.
Diane is survived by her loving husband, Tom, to whom she was married for almost 48 years; 3 sons, Tommy (Deynese) of Crestwood, Billy (Bobbie) of Louisville and John of Louisville; 6 grandchildren: Ty, Reagan, Eli, Will, Riley and Piper; a sister Denise Riddle (Ches) of Madisonville; a brother Dr. John T. Giannini, Jr. of Dothan, Alabama. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her two Jack Russell's, Molly and Lucky; and a host of relatives and friends.
For a period of over fifteen years, she fought a hard battle with cancer - and won. After seven surgeries, several rounds of chemotherapy, all the radiation her system could tolerate, trips to M.D. Anderson in Houston and Cleveland Clinic and treatment by Norton Oncology, she somehow survived and was cancer free for the last six years of her life. During the entire ordeal, her courage, her dignity and her faith were remarkable.
She had a special love for her grandchildren and would often laughingly say, "Whatever happens at Mi Mi's house, stays at Mi Mi's house…".
Visitation will be 4 to 6 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown) followed a celebration of Diane's life at 6 pm. Burial will be at 2 pm Thursday, August 13th (1 pm Central Time) at Evans-Oak Hill Cemetery in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Home of the Innocents in Louisville. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
