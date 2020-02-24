|
Diane Leigh Hubbuch
Louisville - Diane Leigh Hubbuch of Louisville, 79, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on February 3rd, 1941 to the late J. Melvin and Josephine Head. Diane attended St. Raphael and was the Valedictorian of the Sacred Heart Academy class of 1959. She attended the University of Louisville and was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She was a member of St. Albert the Great parish, the school her four children attended. She was a member of the Colonelettes and the Women's Club of Louisville.
Diane is survived by her husband, John Hubbuch, Sr.; daughters, Dana Horsman (Bill) and Lisa Taylor (Rodger); sons, John Hubbuch, Jr. and Tate Hubbuch (Gail Reker); her beloved sisters, Jean Cullen (Bud, dec.) and Karen Jones (Ray). She is survived by eight grandchildren: Jacqueline Horsman, Neil Taylor, Victoria Horsman, John Anthony Hubbuch, III "Trey", Sean Taylor, William Hubbuch "Will", Elizabeth Hubbuch "Ellie", and Kaley Taylor. The family is forever grateful to Hosparus, Amy Dimaio (nurse), Deborah McAtee (nurse), and all of her friends and family who enabled her to spend her final days at home.
She loved to travel, including trips to Aruba, Switzerland, England, France, Destin, Sweden, and Bermuda just to name a few. She worked a number of years in the designer room at both Byck's and Bacon's. Diane served as the receptionist and marketing director for Hubbuch and Co. where she worked until the age of 78. After a successful battle with breast cancer, Diane showed her appreciation for the James Graham Brown Center through her fundraising efforts. Diane spent her free time at Big Spring Country Club playing tennis and bridge with all of her close friends. She devoted her life to time with children and grandchildren. She was a longtime fan of professional tennis, University of Louisville Basketball, and Notre Dame Football.
Her life will be celebrated with a funeral 12 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral of the Assumption, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. prior to the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Academy or Hosparus Health. Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020