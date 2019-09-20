|
Diane Lynn Persley
Louisville - 63, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Diane was extremely loving, generous, and devoted to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her father, George Persley, Sr. and brother George Persley, Jr. She is survived by her children, Tekia R. Ranaldi, Donte L. Persley (Hilary); mother Betty Persley; sisters, Patricia Persley, Yvette Carson, Shelia Bumphus (Michael), Ouida Persley; brother, Kevin Persley; 6 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 3-4 pm with the memorial service to follow at G.C. Williams Funeral Home (1935 W. Broadway, Louisville, KY 40203) on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019