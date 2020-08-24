1/1
Diane Marie Looney
1950 - 2020
Diane Marie Looney

Jeffersonville - A memorial service for Diane M. Looney, 70, of Jeffersonville, IN, will be at 4 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main St. Jeffersonville, IN. Visitation for Diane will be on Saturday, form 2 PM - 4 PM at the funeral home. Diane passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home.

Diane was born in Louisville, KY on July 28, 1950 to the late Robert and Doris Heckel. Following graduation from Southern High School in 1968, Diane went on to work for the City of Louisville as a supervisor in the Inspections, Permits, and Licensing Agency, where she also retired from. In her free time, she also enjoyed sewing, knitting, and genealogy. She was also an avid UofL Cardinal fan.

Most importantly though, Diane was a loving mother and enjoyed spending time with family.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Neil L. Looney, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert Cline (Shannon Money), Erin Wilson (Michael), and Neil F. Looney III (Iylene); grandchildren, Kendall Cline, Robert Cline II, Kristen Wilson, and Clinton Wilson; siblings, Dan Heckel (Sheila) and Carol Dunman; and a host of extended family members and friends.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Center
AUG
29
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Center
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8269
