|
|
Diane Wright
Louisville - Mrs. Diane Kay Wright, age 76, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Athanasius Catholic Church (5915 Outer Loop) with private entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1 pm until 8 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). Expressions of sympathy may be made St. Vincent DePaul Society- St. Athanasius Chapter.
www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020