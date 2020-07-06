1/
Dianne Marie O'Dea White
Dianne Marie O'Dea White

Louisville - Dianne went to her heavenly reward on July 5th. She was known by her family and friends as "Dee Dee". Dianne believed everyone should have a card to open on their birthday. Some members of the family fondly referred to her as "The Card Lady". She made sure every family member had a card to open on their birthday.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William C. O'Dea Sr. and Mary Catherine Bartlett; and a brother, Terrance O'Dea.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Mike; a daughter, Theresa A. Hoefflin (Bob); a son, Louis Gerard White (Leslie); sister, Kathy Heineman; brothers, Billy O'Dea (Phyllis), David O'Dea, Ken O'Dea Sr. (Laura), Tim O'Dea (Gwen), Michael O'Dea (Marsha); sister-in-law, Karen O'Dea; grandchildren, Forrest and Elizabeth White, and Matthew Hoefflin; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At the request of the family and due to the COVID 19 virus there will be no visitation.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11:00 am, at Calvary Cemetery, with the Celebration of Life Mass at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to The Barton House, 6930 Overlook Dr, Louisville, KY, 40241, or to Dare to Care Food Bank.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
