Dianne Marie O'Dea WhiteLouisville - Dianne went to her heavenly reward on July 5th. She was known by her family and friends as "Dee Dee". Dianne believed everyone should have a card to open on their birthday. Some members of the family fondly referred to her as "The Card Lady". She made sure every family member had a card to open on their birthday.She was preceded in death by her parents, William C. O'Dea Sr. and Mary Catherine Bartlett; and a brother, Terrance O'Dea.She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Mike; a daughter, Theresa A. Hoefflin (Bob); a son, Louis Gerard White (Leslie); sister, Kathy Heineman; brothers, Billy O'Dea (Phyllis), David O'Dea, Ken O'Dea Sr. (Laura), Tim O'Dea (Gwen), Michael O'Dea (Marsha); sister-in-law, Karen O'Dea; grandchildren, Forrest and Elizabeth White, and Matthew Hoefflin; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.At the request of the family and due to the COVID 19 virus there will be no visitation.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11:00 am, at Calvary Cemetery, with the Celebration of Life Mass at a later date.In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to The Barton House, 6930 Overlook Dr, Louisville, KY, 40241, or to Dare to Care Food Bank.