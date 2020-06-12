Dianne Taylor Sisson
Dianne Taylor Sisson

Louisville - Dianne Taylor Sisson, aged 83, passed away on June 6, 2020, after a brief illness.

Dianne was born in Marion, Ohio, and raised in Mt. Gilead, Ohio. Her parents were Fred and Thelma (Caris) Taylor. She graduated from Morrow County High School in 1954 and the University of Michigan with a B.S. in Physical Therapy in 1958. She settled in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she lived for over 40 years, married, and raised her daughter. In 2001, she retired after 43 years as a Physical Therapist, a job that she loved. Dianne lived in Louisville, Kentucky for the last 15 years, where she took an active part in her family's life and the life of her church, Second Presbyterian. Before moving to Louisville, she was a long-time member of St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church in New Orleans.

Dianne loved the arts, especially music, the opera, and ballet.

Dianne is survived by her daughter Stephanie Gregory, son-in-law Kent Gregory, and her three beloved grandchildren, who knew her as "Nana": John Kenton Gregory, Livia Caroline Gregory, and Mary Catherine Gregory. She will be greatly missed.

A private graveside service was held at Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky, on June 12, 2020.

Memorial gifts may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, PBS, or charity of your choice.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
