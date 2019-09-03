Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home
5406 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home
5406 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
1943 - 2019
Louisville - Richard G. "Dick" Martin, 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 2, 2019, with his loving wife, Carol, by his side.

Dick was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1943 and came to Louisville to study trumpet at the University of Louisville with Leon Rapier, where he received a bachelor's degree. He received a master's degree at Ohio University, then returned to Louisville to live, teach and play music. He taught music for 31 years at Fort Knox Dependent Schools. After retirement, he spent many winters in Florida with his wife and their beloved cat, Buster, where he continued playing music with various groups. He was one of the original members of Rascals of Ragtyme, Louisville Redbirds Dixieland Band, The Kosair Shrine Band and played for Broadway shows at the Kentucky Center and Actors Theater. He played big band music and led the Pendulum Orchestra as well as playing with various community musical groups. For the past nine summers, he was leader of the Rascals of Rhythm, playing Dixieland music on the Veranda at French Lick Resort.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Roberta Martin.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Donna Harden (Jake).

His funeral is 1pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with entombment in Resthaven Mausoleum. Visitation is 3-7pm Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
