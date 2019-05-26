Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
4700 Lowe Rd
Louisville, KY
Dimple Duerr Obituary
Dimple H. Duerr

Louisville - 90, passed away May 23, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home. She was born February 22, 1929 in Greensburg, Ky to the late Walter and Lottie Russell Huddleston.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Foster W. Duerr; sisters, Alta Marie and Annie Elizabeth Huddleston,Virginia Van Zant; brothers, Paul Huddleston, Earl Huddleston, Charles Huddleston, Senator Walter "Dee" Huddleston, and Harold Huddleston.

Dimple loved her family and friends deeply. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and read her bible daily.

She is survived by her loving children, Linda Duerr Whitaker, Gary F. Duerr, Keith D. Duerr; grandchildren, Ben Whitaker (Nancy), Clark Russell Duerr, Jaime K. Whitaker, Elise Duerr; great grandchildren, Jayla Whitaker, Remi Whitaker; and sisters, Martha Jane Huddleston and Mary Helen Miller.

A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4700 Lowe Rd, Louisville, KY 40220.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Episcopal Church Home or Kosair Children's Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019
