Diony Swartz
Louisville - Diony Swartz, 95, of Louisville passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, William F. Swartz; son, William V. Swartz; and grandson, Timothy Lanham. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kathleen (Timothy) Lanham, Juanita (Phillip) Murrell, and Michael (Paula) Swartz; grandchildren, Val, Bernie, Paige, Tom, Jessica, Jeremy, Erin and Kevin; and 11 great- grandchildren. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10am at Guardian Angels Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 11:00am- 8:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020