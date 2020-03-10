Services
Evergreen Cemetery
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Diony Swartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diony Swartz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diony Swartz Obituary
Diony Swartz

Louisville - Diony Swartz, 95, of Louisville passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, William F. Swartz; son, William V. Swartz; and grandson, Timothy Lanham. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kathleen (Timothy) Lanham, Juanita (Phillip) Murrell, and Michael (Paula) Swartz; grandchildren, Val, Bernie, Paige, Tom, Jessica, Jeremy, Erin and Kevin; and 11 great- grandchildren. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10am at Guardian Angels Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 11:00am- 8:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -