Dixie Lee Fisher
Dixie Fisher, 79, passed away on Thursday, March 5th 2020. Dixie was born on December 13th, 1940 in New Albany, Indiana. She graduated New Albany high school and spent several years as a housewife raising eight children. She briefly worked in the nursing industry and in later years, worked as a living assistant for the elderly before retiring. Dixie was a Franciscan and devout Roman Catholic. She is preceded in death by her parents Ernie Fisher and Brittie Weatherholt; eldest son Kevin Haendiges and grandson Dustin Michael Faulkenberg. Dixie is survived by her sisters Diana and Patti; her brother Denny; sons Bryan, Joe, James, and Stephen and daughters Kelly, Mary, and Chris; six grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020