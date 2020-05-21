Dixie Lex HowardLouisville - Dixie Lex Howard, age 103, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. Dixie was born in Chicago, Illinois to Maude and Alva Lex. She married the love of her life, Dean W. Howard, on Christmas Day.Dixie is survived by her two beloved children, Lexie Howard Hagan and David Jerome Howard (Betsy), and granddaughter, Haley, who was born on the same day as Dixie and will forever celebrate birthdays together. She was a former co-owner of a distributing company, where she actively worked until age 96. Over the years, she enjoyed her family, dogs, horses, lake home, RV travel, nature, walking 500 steps three times per day, reading, word puzzles, and a good nightly cocktail (her secret to longevity). She had an unwavering spirit and persevered and triumphed over multiple medical conditions. Dixie lived a full and blessed life, constantly amazing her family, caregivers, and doctors. She is loved and will be missed.The family would like to thank the Sunrise of Louisville Team/ Family and the Hosparus of Louisville Team for their loving care and attention.The family has requested all services be listed as private.