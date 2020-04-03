|
|
Dixie Sherman Demuth
Louisville - DEMUTH, Dixie Sherman, 102, April 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, A.W. and Murna Sherman of Samuels, KY; two brothers, and four sisters; grandsons, Jonathan Tichy and Jeffrey Schrecker; and great grandson, Jonathan Henry Schrecker.
She was the owner of the former Dixie's Elbow Room. In 1968, she challenged the State of Kentucky to overcome a law from the 1700's, to allow women bartenders and women to be served at a bar. She won the case in 1972.
Dixie is survived by two daughters, Suzanne Schrecker, and Dinah Tichy (Bobby); three grandsons, Michael Schrecker (Jean), Rob Tichy (Linda), and Tony Tichy (Melissa); one granddaughter, Dinah Marie Paul (Josh); and ten great grandchildren.
She has chosen cremation and her ashes will be buried at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Deatsville, KY.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff, and especially Amy Neuman, at Louisville East for their loving care.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to or a .
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020