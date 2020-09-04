1/1
Djuro (Max) Maksimovic
Djuro Maksimovic (Max) crossed the finish line into heaven on September 1, 2020, at the age of 72. Born in Belgrade, he came to the U.S. on a Fulbright Scholarship from Boston University. His most cherished day was when he became a U.S. citizen. An accomplished artist and horseman, often residing at Churchhill Downs, he loved his dogs and horses. He was preceded in death by his parents, Katie, and Bogdan, and leaves behind his partner, Mary Kemplin, his Goddaughter, Kaley Kemplin, and numerous friends, all who love and will miss him. A memorial service will held at a later date. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY in charge of arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
