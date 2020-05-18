Dolores Baysinger Meeks
Louisville - age 90, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1929 to the late John, Sr. and Lucille Baysinger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lucius "Toby" Meeks.
Dolores is survived by her children, Jay Meeks, and Joy Ann Meeks; brother, John "Bud" Baysinger, Jr.; sister, Glenda Sharp; grandchildren, Kara Marie Meeks, and Kaitlin Ann Meeks; and great-grandchild, Sabella Marie Meeks.
Funeral services will be private due to the current restrictions surrounding the viral pandemic. A private burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Crusade for Children (whascrusade.org).
Published in Courier-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.