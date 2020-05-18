Dolores Baysinger Meeks
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Baysinger Meeks

Louisville - age 90, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1929 to the late John, Sr. and Lucille Baysinger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lucius "Toby" Meeks.

Dolores is survived by her children, Jay Meeks, and Joy Ann Meeks; brother, John "Bud" Baysinger, Jr.; sister, Glenda Sharp; grandchildren, Kara Marie Meeks, and Kaitlin Ann Meeks; and great-grandchild, Sabella Marie Meeks.

Funeral services will be private due to the current restrictions surrounding the viral pandemic. A private burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Crusade for Children (whascrusade.org).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved