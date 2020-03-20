|
Dolores Dawson
Louisville - Dolores "Doe" Ann Kelly Dawson, 89, of Louisville, journeyed on peacefully and surrounded by love at Nazareth Home on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Born in Louisville on October 15, 1930 Dolores was a proud graduate or Presentation Academy class of 1949. After her children were enrolled in school, she returned to college to complete her nursing degree. For the following twenty-one years as a Registered Nurse, she cared for the sick and dying of our community at St. Joseph's Infirmary and later at Audubon Hospital.
However, her most celebrated role and point of pride was that of mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be remembered by family and friends for her exuberance of spirit and an irreverent sense of humor. She believed in the rights over every person to express and celebrate their individuality. She was proud of her family, the love they forged within their families, and the journeys they traveled.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Rose Kelly, her husband of 64 years Joseph Dawson, sister Jenny Schweinhart, brother James "Bud" Daunhauer, and grandson Shawn Hamm.
She is survived by brothers David and Michael Kelly, her children Joseph (Tawnya), Michael (Terry), Amy (Tom), Patrick (Tammy), and Bridget (Gary); grandchildren Kelly (Chad), Aaron (Rachael), Cati (Alex), Meghan (Kenny), and Karah; great-grandchildren Dawson, Avery, Lincoln, Harper, Asher, Ryan, and a forthcoming arrival due in September.
The family would like to offer our sincere gratitude to Ms. Rose Ranburger, a loving caregiver for the last four years. Also, an acknowledgement of thanks is extended to the nurses and staff at Charity Court at Nazareth Home for their attentive care.
Due to the recent outbreak of the Corona virus, the family will have a private gathering in respect of our government guidelines and to further assist in preventing the spread of this virus. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations of sympathy may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive Louisville KY 40217.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020