Dolores Elizabeth (Casey) King
New Albany -
Dolores Elizabeth (Casey) King, 83, joined her husband in heaven on October 24, 2019 surrounded by her family that loved her very much. Born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 17, 1936 to father, the late John Wilmer Casey born in 1908, mother Myrtle Lee (Carter) Casey born in 1918. Dolores worked as a secretary to plant manager at National Distillers where she met her future husband Raymond Francis King who preceded her in death. Dolores was married to her "Keeper" Ray on October 29, 1960. Together they had three children: Richard Glen King, Lisa Rae (King) Burns, Rhonda Anne (King) Fischbach. She is also survived by her sister Wilma Lois (Casey) Brisbin and her brother Richard Allen Casey; Dolores had five grandchildren: Shelli Rae (Burns) Sutton, Brianna Rae Burns, Kameron Scott Burns, Candis Rae (King) Wilkerson, and Charles Edward Fischbach IV (deceased). Great grandchildren: Brenton Michael Landrum, Madison Michelle Landrum, Ashley Elaine Sutton, Devony Rae Wilkerson, Jacob Allen Fischbach and her beloved dog Barney.
Dolores was very involved in the Clark and Floyd County community. She was in Homemakers, served in PTA, was a faithful volunteer for the voting booth for over fifty years, member of her bowling team at Eastern Lanes, avid patron of Clarksville Little Theatre, and so much more. Dolores loved her family and friends with all of her heart and dedicated her life to making sure they felt loved and never left her presence without a good story and laughter. Dolores and Raymond spent fifty-eight years together into their golden years.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 12-8 PM and at Noon Wednesday at the Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (1846 E. Oak St. New Albany, IN)
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 PM Wednesday in the Oak Street Chapel with burial to follow in SCI-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019