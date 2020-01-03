Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Dolores Frances (Schum) Schnieders

Dolores Frances (Schum) Schnieders Obituary
Dolores Frances Schnieders (Schum)

Louisville - Dolores Frances Schnieders (Schum), 90, of Louisville passed away January 2, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Aloysius and Frances Schum; husband Henry A. Schnieders; son Michael Schnieders; grandson, Timothy E. Schnieders; brother, Vaughn Schum.

Survived by four children, Thomas E. Schnieders (Betty) of Glendale KY, Debbie Thompson (Douglas), Pam Thornhill (Scott), and Lisa Fey; special friend, Lawanna Lee all from Louisville; grandkids, Thomas R. Schnieders (Tammy) of Aberdeen, North Carolina, Christie Burt (Stephen Ball), Amanda Maris (Erin), all of Louisville, 12 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Dolores enjoyed traveling especially to Gatlinburg.

She never met a stranger and was loved by all.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hosparus, Shirley's Way, or ASPCA.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. and Monday, January 6, 2020, from 9:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville.

Service will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Burial will be at St. Andrews Cemetery following service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
