Dolores Frances Schnieders (Schum)
Louisville - Dolores Frances Schnieders (Schum), 90, of Louisville passed away January 2, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Preceded in death by parents, Aloysius and Frances Schum; husband Henry A. Schnieders; son Michael Schnieders; grandson, Timothy E. Schnieders; brother, Vaughn Schum.
Survived by four children, Thomas E. Schnieders (Betty) of Glendale KY, Debbie Thompson (Douglas), Pam Thornhill (Scott), and Lisa Fey; special friend, Lawanna Lee all from Louisville; grandkids, Thomas R. Schnieders (Tammy) of Aberdeen, North Carolina, Christie Burt (Stephen Ball), Amanda Maris (Erin), all of Louisville, 12 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Dolores enjoyed traveling especially to Gatlinburg.
She never met a stranger and was loved by all.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hosparus, Shirley's Way, or ASPCA.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. and Monday, January 6, 2020, from 9:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville.
Service will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Burial will be at St. Andrews Cemetery following service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020