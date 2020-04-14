|
Dolores J. Fisher
Nags Head, NC - Dolores J. Fisher, 86, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 after suffering for a year with the complications of a compound hip fracture. She was a stoic patient rarely asking for help or admitting to any pain.
After graduating from Anacostia High School, Dolores went to work for the US State Department in Washington D.C. and later in Los Angeles CA. In 1962 she moved to Falls Church VA, which is where she raised her three children. In 1985 she and her new husband Raymond Fisher built a home in Nags Head, where they lived and enjoyed life until both of their passing. Dolores was an avid Washington baseball fan (first the Senators and later the Nationals) and a life-long fan of the Washington Redskins NFL team. She loved playing cards and bingo, reading her many newspapers and completing the daily crossword puzzles - always in ink!
Dolores was the only daughter of the late Walter and Gladys Jessop and was predeceased by her husband, Raymond W. Fisher. She is survived by her daughter Margie Eckerle of Louisville KY, her sons Larry Tull of Falls Church VA and Ken Tull of Nags Head NC. She is also survived by her step-daughter Brenda Diehl of Ashburn VA, step-son Ray Fisher (RJ) of Sterling VA and her step-daughter Sandy Shifflett of Frederick MD. Dolores, or "Grams" as they affectionately called her, will also be missed by her grandchildren: Lauren Eckerle of Chicago IL, Bryan Eckerle (Courtney) of Louisville KY, Clint Darr of Front Royal VA, Matthew Webb of Myrtle Beach SC, Patricia Winters (Jason) of Annapolis MD, Amy West (Shawn) of Midlothian VA, Adam Diehl (Nikki) of Ashburn VA as well as her 10 great-grandchildren. Dolores is also survived by her brothers Walter M. Jessop (Phyllis) of Vienna VA and Carl R. Jessop (Cindy) of Herndon VA.
Cremation was chosen and arranged by Gallup Funeral Home, Nags Head NC. Due to the Covid-19 there will be no funeral service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020