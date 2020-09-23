Dolores Jean James
Louisville - Dolores Jean James, born July 2, 1948, made her transition from this earthly life on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, following a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of Lydia James and Thomas Webb. Due to the tragic automobile death of her mother when Dolores was 3 years of age, she was raised by her Aunt, Leona Clay and her husband, Henry Preston Clay, Sr. As a child, Dolores studied tap and ballet with Jewel K. McNari and participated in the annual Rhapsody of Jewel K. McNari and her "Dolls". Dolores was a graduate of Male High School in Louisville, KY. After high school, she completed a course in Cosmetology and received a certificate and license to practice the Art of Beauty Culture. She was an excellent hairstylist, and enjoyed making other people feel good about themselves with her hairstyling skills. Her appearance, fashion consciousness, and decorating skills were beyond reproach. She seemed to possess a God-given talent for beauty, which was tastefully displayed in her own appearance, and in her environment. Dolores was highly disciplined and held several responsible retail sales and managerial positions during her lifetime, the last one being Property Manager for the Echo and Nob Hill, and the Whitehall Apartment Complexes in Louisville, Kentucky for many years.
Dolores was an active member of The Church of the Living God during all of her childhood, and for most of her adult life, while she remained in good health. She was a member of the service committee and worked in the soup kitchen for many years. She had a tender heart, and lived a good Christian life.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents and brother, aunts and uncles and first cousins. Dolores leaves to mourn her passing, the first cousins with whom she grew up as the little sister in the Clay household and the Reed household, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. She was dearly loved, and will be missed by her family, and all who knew her, and loved her.
