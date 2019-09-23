|
Dolores Jean Murray
Louisville - age 85, passed away peacefully September 23, 2019 at The Altenheim Senior Health Care Community. She was born January 19, 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky to Owen and Alma Hughes.
A loving mother and homemaker, Dolores took care of her children as well as many other family members. She enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. After the children started school, she also worked for Amerisource, from where she later retired.
Dolores was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Gault Murray. She was also predeceased by her son, Steven Murray.
She is survived by her son, Gary Murray (Bobbie); daughter, Kimberly Anderson (Alan); and brother, Leonard Hughes (Denise). She is also survived by six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
The family would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff of The Altenheim who gave such amazing care to our mother and our family during the past year and a half. Words cannot express our appreciation for the care and compassion that you brought to our family.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with entombment to follow in Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25th at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019