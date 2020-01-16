|
|
Dolores M. Day
Lanesville, IN - Dolores M. Quinkert Day, 90, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in New Albany, Indiana. She was born October 1, 1929 in New Albany, Indiana to John and Marquerite Franconia Quinkert.
Dolores was a former R.N. at St. Joseph's Infirmary in Louisville, KY, a member of St. Anne's Altar Society and of St Mary's Catholic Church in Lanesville, Indiana
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Melvin Day, son-in-law Ron Cantrell and brothers, James Quinkert and John Quinkert.
She is survived by her children, Kevin (Jan) Day of New Albany, Vincent (Pam) Day of Laconia, Dominic (Melanie) Day of Lanesville, Brigid (Bruce) Ott of Georgetown, Maureen Cantrell of Lanesville, Anne (Lynn) Harbeson of Lanesville, Joan (Pat) Robinson of Corydon, and Maria Day of Lanesville; her brother Father Denis Quinkert of St. Meinrad, IN; and her sister, Sister Joann Quinkert of St. Mary of the Woods, Terre Haute, Indiana. 13 grandchildren and 24 Great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, January 20 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lanesville, Indiana. Father Denis Quinkert and Father Bob St. Martin will be celebrants. Visitation will be 12 till 8 PM, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown, Indiana with a Rosary Service at 7:00 PM and Monday 9 till 10:30 AM.
Burial will be in the church Cemetery immediately following Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to St Mary's Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020