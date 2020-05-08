Dolores Mae Powell
Dolores Mae Powell

Louisville - Dolores Mae Powell, 87, entered Eternal Life Friday, May 8, 2020.

Dolores was born in Louisville to the late Charles and Cliffie Elliott. She served her family faithfully as a dedicated and loving wife, Mom, Na Na, and Maw Maw. She was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Robert Powell; son, Jimmy Powell; and granddaughter, Dee Pilkerton.

Survivors include her children, Steve Powell (Bev), Cheryl Klein (Kevin), and Mark Powell; brothers, Eddie Elliott, Jim Elliott (Pat), and Jerry Elliott (Barbara); 11 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

A private visitation and service will be held at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Jim, at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the James Graham Brown Cancer Center or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
