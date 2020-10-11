1/
Dolores Marie (Archer) Rogge
Dolores Marie (Archer) Rogge

Jeffersonville - Dolores Marie (Archer) Rogge, 85, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Dolores loved traveling across the country with her husband in their RV. They owned and operated Ceramic Cupboard in Jeffersonville for many years. Dolores was an avid IU basketball fan.

She was born on June 6, 1935 in New Albany, Indiana to the late William and Anna Wright Archer. She is preceded in death by her husband, James R. Rogge, Sr.; and her daughter, Brenda.

Dolores is survived by her son, James "Bob" Rogge, Jr. (Lisa); grandchildren, Adam Rogge (Lauren), and Matthew Rogge; great-grandchildren, Brynne, Lainey and Ethan Rogge.

Cremation was chosen following Dolores' wishes. A private gathering will be held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
