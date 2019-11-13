Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Miller Obituary
Dolores Miller

Louisville - Dolores J. Miller, 91, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

She was a retired Vice President of Cowger & Miller Mortgage Company, Inc., a member of the National Association of Professional Mortgage Women and Kenwood Baptist Church at Victory Memorial.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Dessell "Josh" Miller, and a son Gary Miller. She is survived by three sons, Tony Miller, Wendell Miller (Cassie), and Justin Miller (Cindy); and four grandchildren, Josh Hughes (Natalie), Ethan Miller, Bennett Miller, and Sara Miller.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Friday.

Memorial gifts may be made to Kenwood Baptist Church at Victory Memorial.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -