Dolores Miller
Louisville - Dolores J. Miller, 91, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
She was a retired Vice President of Cowger & Miller Mortgage Company, Inc., a member of the National Association of Professional Mortgage Women and Kenwood Baptist Church at Victory Memorial.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Dessell "Josh" Miller, and a son Gary Miller. She is survived by three sons, Tony Miller, Wendell Miller (Cassie), and Justin Miller (Cindy); and four grandchildren, Josh Hughes (Natalie), Ethan Miller, Bennett Miller, and Sara Miller.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Friday.
Memorial gifts may be made to Kenwood Baptist Church at Victory Memorial.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019