Dolores "Jean" Muench
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores "Jean" Muench

Louisville - Dolores "Jean" Muench, 89, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.

Jean was born in New Albany on September 22, 1930, a daughter of the late Amzia Jacob and Dorothy Burg Crayden.

She was a longtime member at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. An avid reader, Jean was very devoted to her husband and family, and loved arts, crafts and sewing for herself and others.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, James and Robert Crayden.

Survivors include her beloved husband of over 65 years, Alan R. Muench; loving children, Elaine Byers, Larry Muench (Debbie), Susan Lanham (Patrick) and Donna Muench; sister, Lois Sellmer; brother, Tony Crayden; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 22nd at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Her funeral service will be held at the funeral home Saturday morning at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

To abide by the regulations set forth by the State of Kentucky, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and everyone who attends is asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Please no food or drink and we thank you in advance for your cooperation.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jean's memory to either the Nazareth Home or Little Sisters of the Poor. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 19, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dennis McDonald
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved