Dolores "Jean" Muench
Louisville - Dolores "Jean" Muench, 89, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
Jean was born in New Albany on September 22, 1930, a daughter of the late Amzia Jacob and Dorothy Burg Crayden.
She was a longtime member at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. An avid reader, Jean was very devoted to her husband and family, and loved arts, crafts and sewing for herself and others.
Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, James and Robert Crayden.
Survivors include her beloved husband of over 65 years, Alan R. Muench; loving children, Elaine Byers, Larry Muench (Debbie), Susan Lanham (Patrick) and Donna Muench; sister, Lois Sellmer; brother, Tony Crayden; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 22nd at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Her funeral service will be held at the funeral home Saturday morning at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.
To abide by the regulations set forth by the State of Kentucky, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and everyone who attends is asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Please no food or drink and we thank you in advance for your cooperation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jean's memory to either the Nazareth Home or Little Sisters of the Poor. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.