Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More
6105 S. Third St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Rautenbusch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores T. Rautenbusch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores T. Rautenbusch Obituary
Dolores T. Rautenbusch

Louisville - 85, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Dolores is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Grace Rautenbusch; brothers, John, Leo, Norman and Earl Rautenbusch; and sisters, Mary Waite, Helen Boes and Dorothy Revercomb.

She is survived by her brother, Peter Rautenbusch (Virginia); and many nieces and nephews.

Her celebration of life Mass will be held Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More, 6105 S. Third St. with burial in Calvary cemetery. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Friday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to their , in memory of Dolores.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -