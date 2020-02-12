|
|
Dolores T. Rautenbusch
Louisville - 85, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Dolores is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Grace Rautenbusch; brothers, John, Leo, Norman and Earl Rautenbusch; and sisters, Mary Waite, Helen Boes and Dorothy Revercomb.
She is survived by her brother, Peter Rautenbusch (Virginia); and many nieces and nephews.
Her celebration of life Mass will be held Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More, 6105 S. Third St. with burial in Calvary cemetery. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Friday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to their , in memory of Dolores.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020