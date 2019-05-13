Dolores Timmel Quire



Louisville - Dolores Timmel Quire, 89, of Louisville died Saturday May 11, 2019 at the Nazareth Home. She was a member of Saint Martha Catholic Church and a retired medical secretary.



She was preceded in death by her former husband Charles "Jeep" Quire, sisters Miriam Timmel, Rita DeToma, and brothers Louis Timmel and Leonard Timmel.



She is survived by her daughters Ellen Clements (Joe), Kathy Horrell (Kent), and Julie Quire. She was a proud grandmother of Laura Riehm (Jon), Kevin Clements (Ashley), Michael Horrell, Nathan Horrell, Jonathan Clements, Crystal Quire and Faith Quire. She especially enjoyed her great granddaughters, Everly Clements and Joan Riehm. She is also survived by her loving siblings, Norma Adrio and Richard Timmel. She was a dear Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be fondly remembered by cherished friends.



Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Tuesday May 14th at Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Road. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may go to Dayspring Inc. 2210 Meadow Drive Louisville,Ky 40218 or Center for Women and Families 927 S 2nd Street Louisville,Ky 40203.



Online condolences www.Ratterman.com Published in The Courier-Journal on May 13, 2019