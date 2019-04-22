|
Dolores Virginia (Deevie) Zike
Louisville - Dolores Virgina (Deevie) Zike, 82, of Louisville passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 after a valiant fight against cancer.
She was born on February 3, 1937 to the late William Benjamin Foreman and Elizabeth Anna Neumeyer. She is preceded in death by father, William Benjamin Foreman; mother, Elizabeth Anna Neumeyer; brothers, Jimmy Foreman, Arnold Foreman, Charlie Foreman; and sisters, Mary Hayes, and Betsey Shields and her grandson, Ryan Zike.
Deevie leaves behind her loving husband of 62 years, Ronald Dee Zike; sons Ben Zike (Lenora Coates), Stephen Zike (Gail Werderitsch); and daughter Karen Krinock (Jim), grandchildren Kevin Zike, Samantha Zike, Logan Zike and great granddaughter Layla Zike.
She was the epitome of kindness, compassion, and selflessness and was loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed weekly lunches with her daughter and her friends, fierce games of bridge, and daily episodes of Jeopardy. She appreciated laughter, cherished chocolate, butter and any murder mystery she could get her hands on. Most of all she treasured her family.
The Zike family would like to thank the many friends who surrounded us in their love and caring, and the staff of Norton Hospital, Forest Springs and Hosparus for their excellent care.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24th at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home 1200 Shelbyville Road with a memorial service to honor her life at 10:00 am Thursday, April 25th at Ratterman Brothers Funeral home with interment to follow at Floydsburg, Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Deevie's memory be made to Dare to Care 5803 Fern Valley Rd. Louisville, KY 40228 or Friends of Metro Animal Services 3705 Manslick Road Louisville KY 40215 in her honor. Donations will be used for a Memorial bench or tree for their new facility.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 22, 2019