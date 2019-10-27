|
Dolores Volpert Gidcumb
Louisville - Dolores Volpert Gidcumb, 88, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Dolores was born in Louisville to the late Casper and Marguerite Volpert. She was a graduate of Mercy Academy and just recently had her 70-year reunion. She was a gifted woman who loved her family. Dolores worked for 30 years at Strobel Products as the office manager. She was also president of the Women's Traffic Club for 15 years and traffic manager at Kentucky Air Conditioning.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Gidcumb; daughter, Barbara Jean Chism; brother, Rev. Casper Volpert; and sister, Stella Clark.
Left to cherish Dolores's memory are her children, Denise Waldbrunn and William E. Chism (Michelle); grandchildren, Julie, Liza, Damion, Autumn, Abbie, Sarah, Samantha, and Casper; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Memorial Mass for Dolores will be at 10 AM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Brigid, 1520 Hepburn Avenue. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Tuesday, October 29 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Indian Reservation. Online condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019