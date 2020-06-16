Dominic D. Simonton
Louisville - 42, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Elaine Laird, Donald Simonton; stepfather, Zelnar (Skip) Laird; sister, Talonda Hopkins; brothers, Donald Jr., DaJuan, Chauncey Simonton; his children, Dominic Jr., Dontrell, DeAubray, DaMya, Ladeidra, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation: 11am-12:30pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. Due to COVID-19 funeral service and interment will be private.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.