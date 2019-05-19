Dominic Spano



Louisville, KY - Dominic Spano passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He will be forever missed and loved by his wife of 22 years Deb, and 3 daughters, who were his world, Lalanya (Bonnie), Madelyn (Tim) and Samantha. He was born on May 27, 1955 to the late Michael and Lena (Simonelli) and preceded in death by brother, Nick Spano. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Casale (Joe) as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends he considered family.



Dominic never met a stranger and helped all who came into his life. As many know, he was very dedicated to psychiatric-mental health and contributed to the field locally and nationally. In addition, he was also dedicated to his collections: monkeys, baseball memorabilia, and all things Beatles related. He was known for his eclectic style and would always have something unique to display within his home. He was well known where ever he went and seemed to touch the lives of many in Louisville and in other cities. His family requests that donations in Dominic's memory be made to your local behavioral health provider and/or the Salvation Army.



Per Dom's wishes a Celebration of his Life on this earth will be held in the future. Please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com for more information and to leave a special message and tribute. Published in The Courier-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019