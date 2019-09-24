Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
New Zion Baptist Church
1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive
Domiono Juwan Chalwell

Domiono Juwan Chalwell Obituary
Domiono Juwan Chalwell

Louisville - 26, passed away on September 18, 2019. He is survived by his children D'Monii L. Chalwell and Demi E. Chalwell; father, Robert Jones; sister, Natasha Ross; and grandmother, Linda Jones. Services will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at New Zion Baptist Church, 1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
