|
|
Domiono Juwan Chalwell
Louisville - 26, passed away on September 18, 2019. He is survived by his children D'Monii L. Chalwell and Demi E. Chalwell; father, Robert Jones; sister, Natasha Ross; and grandmother, Linda Jones. Services will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at New Zion Baptist Church, 1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019