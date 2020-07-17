Don Cantrell Sr.



Don Cantrell Sr. 76, Passed away on July 13, 2020 as a result of a fall. He was a Catholic and faithful employee of Ford Motor Fern Valley for 37 years. He became a proud Hoosier after growing up in Phoenix, and residing in Kentucky for decades.



He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Iva, brother Harvey Glenn, and daughter Julie Ann.



He leaves behind his wife of 53 years Betty Cantrell (Knight), Children: Steve (Toni), Sheri Gardner (Doug), and Donnie Jr., Grandsons : Andrew, Dustin, Wes, Gavin, and Eli, sister RoseElla Vaughn who loved him dearly, sister-in-law Arleta Cantrell, and Marie Cantrell, plus a host of relatives and friends.



Don had many wonderful adventures in his life, he loved the Ohio River saying it was a gateway to the world. He will be remembered for his infectious laugh and his many unusual projects, he was a dreamer and a visionary.



He created many challenges that kept us on our toes, but he always ended Sunny Side Up due to having the best Guardian Angel that heaven could offer.



He loved his Family, God, and President Trump. He was loved unconditionally, and we are satisfied that he is now at peace.



There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store