Don Embry
Louisville - Don L. Embry, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
He was born on January 27, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky to Myrtle Embry. He is preceded in death by his mother, brothers, Wendell and Howard Embry, sisters, Joyce Goff, Virginia Knight and Yvonne Torrez.
Don was retired from Philip Morris, a Kentucky Army National Guard Veteran and a very active member of Hikes Point Christian Church. Auctions played a huge part in Don's life, he made lifelong friends from them and loved having his own booth at Derby City Antique Mall.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Paula Embry, daughter, Holly Bartsch, grandsons, Zach (Alex), Tyler, and Seth Bartsch, great-granddaughters, Rosalie and Josephine Bartsch, nephew, Jeff Embry, nieces, Debbie Hughes, Carmaleta Torrez-Tomazin, other extended family members, and Don's family would particularly like to thank all of their church family at Hikes Point Christian Church.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on, Monday, June 29, 2020 and from 8:00 to 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hikes Point Christian Church. His funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday June, 30, 2020, at the Church with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Don's memory be made to Hikes Point Christian Church.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Louisville - Don L. Embry, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
He was born on January 27, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky to Myrtle Embry. He is preceded in death by his mother, brothers, Wendell and Howard Embry, sisters, Joyce Goff, Virginia Knight and Yvonne Torrez.
Don was retired from Philip Morris, a Kentucky Army National Guard Veteran and a very active member of Hikes Point Christian Church. Auctions played a huge part in Don's life, he made lifelong friends from them and loved having his own booth at Derby City Antique Mall.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Paula Embry, daughter, Holly Bartsch, grandsons, Zach (Alex), Tyler, and Seth Bartsch, great-granddaughters, Rosalie and Josephine Bartsch, nephew, Jeff Embry, nieces, Debbie Hughes, Carmaleta Torrez-Tomazin, other extended family members, and Don's family would particularly like to thank all of their church family at Hikes Point Christian Church.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on, Monday, June 29, 2020 and from 8:00 to 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hikes Point Christian Church. His funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday June, 30, 2020, at the Church with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Don's memory be made to Hikes Point Christian Church.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.