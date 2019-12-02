|
Don Kimbro
Louisville - Donald L. Kimbro, 83, died Saturday, November 30, 2019.
He was a retired tool and die engineer at GE and member of Southeast Christian Church, Sunset Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Kosair Shrine Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Joyce Kimbro; and daughter, Kathy Lynn Smith.
He is survived by children, Mick Kimbro (Joni) and Rita Randolph (John); son-in-law, Joe Smith; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and brother, Steve Kimbro (Harriett).
His funeral is 12pm Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 3-7pm Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019