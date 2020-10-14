Don Mayberry
Pekin - Donald "Don" Lee Mayberry 83, of Pekin IN, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. He attended Ahrens trade school for printing and worked as a printer for the Courier Journal for 21 years. He was an honorary Kentucky Colonel, an avid softball player who was inducted into the Kentucky Softball Hall of Fame in 1990 and later went on to coach four Senior Women's World Series Championship teams. Don Mayberry was always unapologetically himself and one of a kind. He spoke his mind; was strong-willed, independent, and intentional. He loved and valued his family and will be missed every passing day. We take comfort knowing he is with the Lord, the true keeper of hope. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Pamela Mayberry, his intelligent children who were all undoubtedly his favorite when the others were not listening, Thomas Mayberry, Susan Stivers (Morgan), Linda Stivers (Michael), Ronald Mayberry, Lisa Mayberry (Anna), Pamela Miles (Keith), Kim Caldwell (Tom), Donna Hillis (Craig), his step sons Dwayne Gasaway (Felicia) and Jason Gasaway. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who have proven to be more favored than that of his own children. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 4:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home with visitation from 12:00pm until the time of service at the funeral home. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com
to share condolences with Don's family.