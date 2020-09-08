1/
Don Reed Lawson
1950 - 2020
Don Reed Lawson

Palmyra - Don Reed Lawson, 70 of Palmyra, Indiana passed away at his home on August 11, 2020.

Don was born in Borden on January 23, 1950 to Charles and Katherine Lawson. His love for sports developed at an early age. Not only was he accomplished in every sport he played, he was a great teacher and coach. He worked for Ford for over thirty years until retiring and spending his retirement traveling with his wife Donna.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

He is survived by his loving wife Donna, his children Stephanie Lawson (Rachel), Carol Williams, and Chris Lawson (Kristen), and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the American Cancer Society in his honor.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
