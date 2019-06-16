Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Donald A. Carlile Obituary
Donald A. Carlile

Louisville, KY - Donald A. Carlile, 84, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

He was born on March 16, 1935 in Jefferson County, Kentucky to James and Oma (Harmon) Carlile. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Mary Loretta Morehead and three brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Jo Carlile, daughter, Faith Lee (Ellis) Brown, daughter, Donna Jo DeZern, son, James "Woody" Carlile, five grandchildren, Brian Brown, Sr., Keith (Shannon) Walker, Donald "Tommy" (Alex) DeZern, Sarah (Christopher) Haycraft, Chance Carlile, nine great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). His Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central) in Radcliff, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Donald 's memory be made to or VFW.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019
