Donald A. SimonLouisville - 84 of Louisville, KY died December 1, 2020Born in Corbin, KY shortly after family moved to Louisville. Preceeded in death by parents Benjamin T. "Bud" and Viola Marie, brother Robert J. and sisters in law Juanita and Brenda.Attended Our Mother of Sorrows graduated 8th grade from Most Blessed Sacrament in 1950. Attended Divine Sacred Heart Seminary, Donaldson, IN. Priests of the Sacred Heart. Graduated Saint Xavier High School, class of 1955. Attended Bellarmine College, graduated from University of Louisville with a BS in Commerce served 6 years with the US Army Reserves, 100th training divisionRetired from Rohm and Haas (A Chemical Co) in 1997 after 34 years of service.Was a member of LouChem Federal Credit Union,Rohm and Haas Co, Transportation Club of Louisville, Bowling League, Golf Team Captain, President of the Golf League, served as President of PC of L in 1992 & 1993. Kentuckiana Traffic Club. Third degree member of Knights of Columbus, Blessed Mother Council #4089 Past Grand Knight (1985-89) Third Degree member of Assumption Council #4473, Fourth degree member of Monsiqeur Broochet Assembly #308 The Men's Club Old School), playing golf at Shawnee Golf Course. Old Farts Group, member since 2002 playing golf at various courses in and around Louisville. Member of Group Playing golf at the Crossings. An avid UL basketball and football fan. Fishing, canoeing-especially down the green river from Mudfordville to Mammoth Cave National Park, camping, an avid reader with a large library. A philatelist collecting stamps, postcards, and first day covers. Was an avid collector and enjoyed all sports, casinos, cruises, travels. Survivors: daughters Michelle Harrison (Paul), Karen Simon, Denise McClure (Terry) sons Kenneth Simon, Michael Simon, Gregg Simon (Gigi), David Simon (Kristin), Derek Simon (Abby). Sister Mary Alice Reardon, brother Jim Simon, 14 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.The memorial visitation will be held Saturday, December 5th from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Xavier High School Financial Aid in Don's memory.