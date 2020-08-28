1/1
Donald A. Vocke
Donald A. Vocke

Louisville - Donald A. Vocke, 81, of Louisville, passed away on August 25, 2020.

Don was born in Louisville to the late Gus and Marie Vocke. He grew up an only child in the west end where he attended Flaget High School and made life-long friends. Don was a graduate of University of Louisville and a business owner for much of his life operating Moby Dick restaurants, night clubs, Bernie's Volleyball, and Bernie's Restaurant for over 40 years with his childhood friend. A devout Catholic, Don was an active member of St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church.

The two things Don loved most in life were his faith and family to whom he has left an abundance of amazing stories and life-long memories; his wife of 50 years, Eydie, could write a book on his antics. His children, Cindy Mattingly (Brian), Kristina Ayer (Brad), and Donald Patrick Vocke enjoyed an upbringing full of love and laughter. Also left to cherish his memory are his five grandchildren; Kate, Thomas, Emily, Eli, and Grant. He is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Mary Kate Mattingly.

Funeral Mass for Don will be at 9:30 AM on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Louis Bertrand, with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 PM on Sunday, August 30 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor or St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Louis Bertrand
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
