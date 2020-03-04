Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Donald Allen Bow

Donald Allen Bow Obituary
Donald Allen Bow

Louisville - Donald Allen Bow Sr., 66, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Donnie worked as a Truck Driver for over 30 years at Southern Pipeline. He was also an avid University of Kentucky Wildcats fan. Donnie's Boston Terriers were his best friends.

His parents, Stanley and Dorothy Bow and sister Marilyn precede Donnie in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife for over forty- six years, Debbie, children; Dawn(Arnaz), Donald(Hayley), Doug(Lindsey), grandchildren; Donald, Brayden, Harrison, Jiavanna, brothers; James(Vickie), David(Jeanie) and Keny.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8pm and Friday from 10:00am until time of service. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
