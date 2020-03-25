|
Donald Arthur Baumann
Louisville - Donald Arthur Baumann, 97, passed away March 24 ,2020.
Donald was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and the University of Louisville, a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. He was a World War II decorated Veteran, a Navy pilot assigned to the South Pacific.
Donald worked for International Harvester and headed up their Labor Relations
Group in Dallas Texas and Chicago Illinois before establishing his own firm in Louisville, Ky. He served on the Board of St. Thomas St. Vincent Orphanage and was a past Mayor of The City of Ten Broeck. Donald was an active member of Mother of Good Counsel Parish, serving on the parish council and as Eucharistic Minister. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and many other nonprofits.
Donald was an avid golfer and active member of Hurstbourne Country Club and Owl Creek Country Club. He was an energetic St. X and U of L football fan.
Donald was preceded in death by his loving wife of 74 years, Elizabeth Dalton Baumann. He is survived by his children Barbara Hayward (Samuel), Anne Greenwell (Gerald), Donald T. Baumann (Diana) David Baumann (Rochelle),
A. George Baumann (Martha), 11 grandchildren,21great-grandchildren and sister Betty Tallichet.
To comply with the recommendation per the Coronavirus, there will be no visitation or Funeral Mass. A private burial was held at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St Xavier High School or to the donor's choice.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020